LUNGU LAUDED FOR MARKET FUND

Over 120 marketeers in Nkana constituency in Kitwe say President Edgar Lungu has proved prophets of doom wrong by continuing with women empowerment programmes after the 2016 general elections.

And Nkana constituency Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has given out 60-thousand Kwacha in-cash to various traders in his area to empower and help them grow their businesses.

The marketeers say they are delighted with President Lungu’s style of leadership because the Head of State has not abandoned any of his campaign messages and promises to the electorate.

Elentina Mwape of Saint Anthony market says she has been trading for thirty-three years but has never seen empowerment programmes that directly target the vulnerable, as the case is with the current government.

And Dorothy Mbumbana thanked Mr. Chiteme for coming to the plight of marketeers of St. Anthony who have been having challenges in raising reasonable capital to boost their business activities.

Meanwhile, PF Kitwe District Vice Chairlady Alice Siyabula assured marketeers that women empowerment programmes are key to the ruling party.

Earlier, Mr. Chiteme said the ruling party is busy working towards fulfilling its mandate made to the Zambian people of bettering their livelihoods.

Mr. Chiteme reiterated that time for politicking is long gone, and now is the time for parliamentarians to deliver on their campaign promises.