LUNGU maintains open door policy

President Edgar Lungu says he is willing to work with all traditional leaders in the country.

The President however, says those that are not keen on working with him should not be forced to do so.

President Lungu was speaking after a briefing by Minister of Energy David Mabumba ahead of the inspection of construction works at Kafue Lower Hydro Power station in Chinkankata district.

And President Lungu has directed Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale to follow-up with the Ministry of Finance on why some Chiefs have not been paid their allowances.

He said chiefs deserve to be paid because they are entitled to the allowances.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has questioned why the Kafue Lower Hydro Power station has taken over 13 years to be implemented when it is a viable project.

He said he had to intervene because a Chinese firm wanted to drag another company to court over the project.

And ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende has thanked government for supporting the implementation of the power project.