LUNGU MEETS EVANGELICALS

President Edgar Lungu has met board members of the Evangelical Followership of Zambia – ECZ- and discussed a wide range of issues.

The issues discussed ranged from religious matters, economic justice, to political dialogue and inter-religious dialogue between Christians and other faith groups.

During the meeting the President assured the church that he will keep an open door policy with the entire Christian community.

The President also thanked the church for playing a pivotal role during last year’s electoral process and the healing of the nation after the elections.

President Lungu also said his Government is working on stringent measures aimed at finding a lasting solution to the challenges faced during last year’s crop marketing season.

The President said this through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda shortly after the meeting with the EFZ Board members.

And ECF Vice Chairperson Bishop Fortune Mwiza said the Church Mother body like other stakeholders is committed to seeing that the Political dialogue is achieved.

He also said the EFC had submitted to the President to ensure that the 2017-2018 crop marketing season does not face challenges like the previous one.

The EFZ members that met the President were Bishop Fortune Mwiza, Bishop Martin Kamangala, Bishop Chrispin Zulu , Bishop Shemmy Makelele, Reverend Aaron Chilunjika, Ms Flora Mooya and Reverend Pukuta Mwanza.