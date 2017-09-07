LUNGU MEETS WINTERS

President Edgar Lungu has met Standard Chartered Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters and discussed the bank’s plans to increase participation in the Zambian economy across various sectors.

And President Lungu says Government is concerned with failure by Commercial Banks to significantly reduce interest rates despite the Central Bank having lowered monetary policy lending rates to trigger the Banks to support Government initiatives.

The President notes that Sadly the country has not seen a significant interest rate reduction by Commercial Banks to support Government initiatives.

He says the high interest rates charged by Commercial Banks have also resulted in increased non-performing loan portfolios in the Banking sector.

And Mr. Winters assured President Lungu that on Standard Chartered’s 100 years of operations in Zambia, it is right and proper that the bank pledges to do more to create greater partnerships with government and the private sector in Zambia.

He said Zambia is a special place for the bank and that the institution is here to stay.Mr. Winters said this when he led the bank’s delegation to pay a courtesy call on the President at State House.He said he will address the concern that the bank is not doing enough to lend to agriculture.

Mr. Winters said there is a way the Bank can help to attract capital to help commercialise the agriculture sector in Zambia as it has done in Nigeria where it mobilised investors from Japan.

During the same meeting Standard Chartered Zambia Chief Executive Herman Kasekende announced that the bank will build its new head office at a new location near Addis Ababa Round About.

And President Lungu said the country’s peace and stable political environment makes Zambia a natural destination for Foreign Direct Investments.

The Head of State assured the bank that the country’s economic outlook in the medium to long term remains positive and noted the recent upgrading of Zambia Credit Rating from negative to stable by Standard and Poor.

The President attributed the country’s good economic outlook partly to Government’s austerity measures he announced on November 26, 2016.

President Lungu said he is determined to press on with reforms aimed at fiscal consolidation, removal of consumption subsidies and reducing bottlenecks that increase the cost doing business.

The Head of State said Concerns about subsidies draining Government coffers have been addressed through cost- reflective tariff implementation on petroleum products and electricity migration from Fertiliser Input Support Programme to E-Voucher.

The President also assured that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are on a positive trajectory.

Others who accompanied the Standard Chartered Bank Group CEO are Standard Chartered Zambia chairperson Michael Mundashi, Standard Chartered Regional CEO for Africa and Middle East Mr. Sunil Kaushal and Mr. J. Kweku Bedu-Addo, the CEO for Southern Africa.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Christopher Mvunga and Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda.