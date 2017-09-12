You are here
LUNGU MOURNS SHAWA

President Edgar Lungu has sent a message of condolences to the family of former Lusaka province Minister Charles Shawa, who died last week.

 

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says President Lungu received the death of Mr. Shawa with of shock.

 

Mr. Mwakalombe delivered the massage on behalf of President Lungu when he visited the funeral home of Mr Shawa in Kanakantapa in Chongwe district.

 

And Mr. Mwakalombe says Mr. Shawa served the country with excellence and diligence during his tenure as Lusaka province minister.

