LUNGU PRAISES CHIEFS

President Edgar Lungu has commended chiefs in Central Province for condemning the burning of public and private property.

President Lungu says traditional leaders should encourage peace and unity.

The head of state says there is need to safeguard public property for future generations.

The President said this when he held a meeting with some Chiefs in Central Province of Itezhi Tezhi district.

Speaking during the same meeting, President Lungu appealed to opposition Members of Parliament to work with him for the sake of their people.

He urged chiefs in the province to encourage their MPs to push for development.

The head of state said he will work with opposition MPs that want to develop their areas.

President Lungu said he is interested in development hence his decision to check on development projects in the area.

And President Lungu has urged farmers to negotiate for prices when selling their Maize.

He said government does not think it is right to set a uniform price for selling maize because farmers grow the crop in different conditions.

And President Lungu has assured traditional leaders that government is determined to create jobs for the people.

He said instead of giving money to the Youth, government is investing in skills training.

Earlier, Chief Kaingu of the Ila people of Itezhi Tezhi district condemned acts of violence instigated by some politicians.

Chief Kaingu who spoke on behalf of other Chiefs said it is wrong for people to burn public property.