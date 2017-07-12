LUNGU TARGETS ENERGY INVESTMENT

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is pursuing an ambitious programme to attract investment in the energy sector.

President Lungu says he wants to be remembered for improving power generation especially at the time of the 2014/2015 energy crisis.

The Head of State says he took a difficult decision to increase electricity tariffs despite the political risks involved in a bid to increase generation and accessibility.

President Lungu says time has come to drive a viable energy agenda to adequately meet domestic demand.

The President says the inability to attract new investments in electricity generation over the years compounded the power shortage the country is experiencing.

President Lungu says Zambia is expected to become a middle-income country by 2030 and that demand for electricity will increase.

He said if nothing is done to invest in electricity generation, the situation will become unsustainable.

President Lungu was speaking in Livingstone this morning when he officially opened the 19th Congress of the Association of Power Utilities in Africa.

And Minister of Energy David Mabumba said Zambia is the most attractive investment destination in the energy sector.

Mr. Mabumba is however not happy that only four percent of the rural community has access to electricity.

Meanwhile, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende said the utility firm is determined to become the main engine of economic growth.

And Standard Chartered Bank Managing Director Herman Kasekende praised President Lungu for ensuring stability and tranquility in Zambia by making the country suitable for investment.