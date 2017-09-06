LUNGU TO COMMISSION LUSAKA-NDOLA DUAL CARRIAGE WAY

President Edgar Lungu is this Friday expected to commission the expansion of the 1.2 Billion U.S Dollar Great North Road into Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way.

The Contractor has mobilised equipment and works on some sections of the road have already started.

And the Road Development Agency-RDA- says the Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way will make travel on the road safer and quicker.

RDA Acting Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs Anthony Mulowa says the road will have several features such as bypasses and take on works on the Masangano road in Luanshya.

Meanwhile motorists have welcomed government’s decision to expand the Great -North Road into a dual carriage way.

Meanwhile in another development President Edgar Lungu has called for unity and love among Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

President Lungu says Zambians should work together especially in trying moments.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe during the requiem service of National Revolution Party President Cosmo Mumba’s mother in law Queen Mukuka at Lusaka Playhouse.

President Lungu described Ms Mukuka as a national icon who was dedicated to uniting the family.

And Dr. Mumba thanked President Lungu for the technical and moral support rendered to his family.