LUNGU TO SIGN PAN AFRICAN DECLARATION

President Edgar Lungu says he will soon sign the Pan African Parliament Malabo Declaration.

The President said this when visiting Pan African Parliament President Roger Nkodo Dang called on him at State House in Lusaka.

The Pan African Parliament Malabo Declaration set out guidelines on how African Parliaments should work and collaborate.

And the President has accepted the invitation to address a special session of the Pan African Parliament as soon as he finds time.

The Head of State was speaking through his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda at State House.

And Mr. Dang has commended President Lungu for his statesmanship in allowing political dialogue which is being mediated by the Commonwealth.

Mr. Dang has called on stakeholders to ensure that they remain committed to the ideals of the dialogue.

And Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba said the visit by Mr. Dang is critical because the Pan African Parliament is an instrument establishment by African Heads of State.