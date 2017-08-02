LUO OPPOSES NULLIFICATION OF HER SEAT

Munali Member of Parliament Nkandu Lou has opposed an application by UPND losing candidate Doreen Mwamba for the Constitutional Court to nullify her seat.

Professor Luo says the Constitutional Court should proceed to hear her appeal even in the absence of the video that was allegedly presented in the High court showing acts of violence during campaigns.

But lawyers representing Mrs. Mwamba have argued to the contrary urging the court to dismiss the appeal by Professor Luo in the absence of the Video.

Professor Luo says the court’s decision to exclude the video cannot be challenged by Mrs Mwamba.

In this matter Professor Luo wants the Constitutional Court to overturn the decision of the High court that nullified her election as duly elected Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency.