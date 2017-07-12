“LUSAKA CITY MARKET WILL BE BIGGER”

Government says it will construct a modern structure at Lusaka City Market that will accommodate five times more marketeers than the current number.

Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says the new market will also have a much bigger bus station with modern facilities.

Mr. Mwale says the construction which will take at least one year will cost 20 million dollars.

He said this in parliament today when he presented a ministerial statement on the recent fires at public institutions, which included the one that gutted Lusaka City Market on Tuesday, July 4.

And Mr. Mwale said during the construction period, marketeers will be moved to temporary site.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale said preliminary indications from investigations into the Lusaka City market fire incident, is that 1-thousand 9-hundred traders lost their goods, estimated in the range 5-thousand to 7,000 kwacha each.

He said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- is however still revising the figures, which might increase and will be announced again in parliament, after investigations are completed.

And the minister of local government announced that Vice President, Inonge Wina will this Thursday in Lusaka launch a fund-raising initiative to mobilize resources for modernising markets in the country.