Luwingu Farmers Offload Maize

Farmers in Luwingu have started supplying maize to the Food Reserve Agency FRA.

Lubansenshi Member of Parliament George Mamba has confirmed the development after a conducted tour of some satellite depots.

Mr. Mwamba who refuted claims that some farmers in the area were refusing to sell maize to the agency said the situation is different on the ground.

He has encouraged farmers to be patient with FRA, adding that the agency is committed to buying maize in the district.

And Luwingu District Commissioner Patrick Chanda who accompanied the MP said the district administration has intensified monitoring of the marketing season which opened a week ago in the area.

He said farmers are eager to supply maize to FRA as they are bringing the commodity to the satellite depots in large quantities.

Mr. Chanda assured that Luwingu will soon meet the target of the maize grain required by the FRA.

Meanwhile some Luwingu farmers spoken to said they are ready to supply the commodity to the agency because of the authenticity of the FRA transactions.