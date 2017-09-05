Maamba Collieries to build clinic

Maamba Collieries Limited in Sinazongwe District will this year start constructing a state of the art modern Eye Clinic in Maamba at a cost of 3-million US dollars.

And the Mine says it has spent over 12 point 6 Million Kwacha in the last four to five years in corporate social responsibility projects such as running schools and clinics in the district.

Maamba Collieries Limited Chief Executive Officer Venkat Shankar says the community is a key feature in any investment hence the need to take care of it.

He says the Mine has decided to build an eye clinic in the district because it has realized that there are many elderly people who have eye problems.

The Maamba Collieries Limited Chief Executive Officer says the company has also bought road construction equipment at a cost of 7-Million Kwacha and will spend an additional 20-Million Kwacha to work on all the township roads in Maamba.

And Chief Sinazongwe has commended Maamba Collieries for donating equipment worth 1 point 2 Million Kwacha to the Sinazongwe council to keep the District clean.

Meanwhile Sinazongwe District Commissioner Protacio Mulenga says Maamba Collieries has been an all-weather partner of development with government.

Mr. Mulenga says government is ready to support companies that are dedicated to alleviating the suffering of people in the communities they operate in.