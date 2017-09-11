Malaria rampant in Luangwa, Kafue

Luangwa and Kafue District districts have continued to record high cases of Malaria despite efforts put in by various stakeholders in combatting the disease.

And Kafue district Health Director James Zulu has since implored the beneficiaries of the nets to ensure they use the nets for the intended purpose in order to eliminate Malaria.

This came to light after a team from Malaria elimination centre visited the two districts to monitor the Mass distribution process of insecticide-treated nets.

Meanwhile, Chief Mpuka of the Chikunda speaking people of Luangwa district has warned his subjects against misusing the nets.