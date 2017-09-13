Male circumcision should be nonstop

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Jabbin Mulwanda has urged health institutions to continuously conduct male circumcision.

Dr. Mulwanda says health workers should not wait for the Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision campaign that falls in August and September every year.

The Permanent Secretary says people should be circumcised at every stage when they make the decision without waiting for the campaign to start.

Dr. Mulwanda said this when He toured Kanakantapa Clinic in Chongwe constituency.

And District Health officer Mable Changala informed Mr. Mulwanda that about one thousand and twelve men have been circumcised in Chongwe district so far.

Mrs. Changala said the district is hopeful that it will meet its target of circumcising two thousand five hundred men in the area.