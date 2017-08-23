Man appears in court for “murder”

A 38-year-old man of Lusaka who allegedly murdered two children for stealing church offering worth Three Hundred Kwacha at his house has appeared in court.

Eugene Haminda of the Door of Heaven Church allegedly whipped the two juveniles who later died.

It is alleged that Haminda then reported the matter to the police claiming that the children were electrocuted.

But officers who investigated the matter were not satisfied with the explanation because households goods were disorganised, suggesting a possible scuffle.

Upon being interviewed, the children admitted having been beaten after stealing the money in question.

And on Wednesday the suspect appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile for explanation of the charge as He waits for his case to be committed to the High Court by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter has been adjourned to September 8, for mention.