MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR INCEST

High court Judge Mwila Chitabo has sentenced a Mongu man to 20 years imprisonment with hard labor for incest.

In this matter, it is alleged that Nalumango Ikuta Winston on December 11, 2013 in Mongu District of the Western Province, had unlawful carnal knowledge of Hope Nalumango, knowing she was his daughter.

The suspect was convicted by the lower court and referred to the High court for sentencing.

And speaking when he delivered his Judgement, Judge Chitabo said the lower court was on firm ground when it convicted the suspect of incest.

Nalumango was given leave to appeal against the sentence if he is not happy.

In another development, Pearl of Health Hospital Limited has pleaded not guilty to one count of supplying expired medicine.

The hospital which has been dragged to court by Patricia Banda Mwiinga took plea before Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma.

In this matter, it is alleged that on July 19, 2017 the hospital supplied one expired bottle of Neopeptine Liquid to Patricia Banda Mwiinga without lawful authority.

Earlier, the hospital which is being represented by its Managing Director Ataur Rahman asked the court to dismiss the charge on account that Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority has no jurisdiction to monitor drugs stores in hospitals.

But Magistrate Kaoma dismissed the application saying the law empowers the authority to regulate Pharmacies, including those in hospitals.

Magistrate Kaoma further said the matter is no longer private because the authority is prosecuting it on behalf of the complainant.

He also reminded the suspect that any one in Zambia has the right to report a crime to a magistrate regardless of whether they have locus standing or not.