Man jailed for arson

The Ndola Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a Man of Ndola’s Kabushi area to two years imprisonment with hard labour for causing yesterday’s fire at Kapalala Market.

The Fire destroyed property worth millions kwacha.

Ndola Magistrate Osward Chibalo says he decided to sentence 30-year-old Lackson Ngabala to two years for him to reflect on his actions.

Magistrate Chibalo said tempers for the affected marketeers are high now and he wants to keep Mr. NGABALA away from society for his own safety.

Passing ruling in a matter which took less than two hours in court, Magistrate CHIBALO said Zambia has in the recent past witnessed a lot of fires in public places and the 24-month sentence meted out should serve as a warning to would be offenders.

The Magistrate however, told Mr. Ngabala to appeal to the High Court if he is not satisfied with the sentence.

Earlier, Mr. Ngabala pleaded guilty to the charge of Criminal Recklessness and Negligence.

He accepted having caused the fire and said it was not intentional because he earns his living from the same market.

In mitigation, Mr. Ngabala pleaded with the court for leniency as he is a first offender.

He said he has two children and a wife and pleaded for forgiveness.

Mr. Ngabala’s relatives shed tears as he was led away to the holding cell by armed Police Officers after the sentence.