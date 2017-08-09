Mandevu to has new Sec. Sch.

The Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa plan to construct a secondary school worth 25 million Kwacha in Lusaka’s Mandevu constituency.

And Mandevu Member of Parliament Jean Kapata says the construction of Saint Francis and Clare Secondary School will enhance the provision of quality education.

Ms Kapata who is also Minister of Lands was speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of St Francis and Clare Secondary School.

She said government will continue to work with cooperating partners to improve the lives of the people in the country.

Ms Kapata said she is committed to addressing the various challenges in her constituency.

And Project Manager Sister Loice Kashangara said the Franciscan Missionary is committed to providing education where there is need.