Government says it places great importance to a strong family as it is the foundation of any society.

Minister of health Chitalu Chilufya also says this is because a family unit is key for the development of the country.

Speaking in Lusaka last evening at a colorful wedding reception for ZNBC reporter Mark Ziligone, Dr Chilufya urged the couple to always put God first in their marriage.

Mark Ziligone bade farewell to bachelorhood after tying the knot with Deborah Chipindi.