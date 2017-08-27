Marriage act to be reviewed

Government will revise the marriage Act that will describe a child as any person under the age of 21.

Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima says the law will have to be harmonised to make it effective in the fight against vices such as early marriages and defilement.

Ms Kalima says at the moment, the law describes a child as anyone under the age of 16 while any person can marry at the age of 18.

She says the Marriage Bill is before the ministry of justice and will soon be presented to Parliament.

Ms Kalima says once the bill is passed, it will be illegal for anyone to marry or have canal knowledge of a person under the age of 21.

The Minister was speaking when she called on Chief Mushoro during the presentation of bicycles for the stop early marriages campaign in Chipata.

Ms Kalima said the bicycles will be used in disseminating information on the dangers of early marriages.

And Chief Mushoro said the bicycles will be handy in disseminating information in his chiefdom.

He said it has been difficult to spread information on GBV because of lack of equipment.

And Women for Change Executive Director Lumba Siyanga says Eastern Province is one of the worst affected by early marriages and defilement cases in the country.

Ms Siyanga however said it is encouraging that more people are now coming out in the open to report such cases.