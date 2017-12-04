MARTIN NJOBVU: Numba’s Top Marksman

The 2017 Cosafa U-17 top scorer is a sure bet for Mumamba Numba and company’s quest for glory again at U-20 level.

FAZ.COM reports that if ever anyone could vouch for a prolific striker in the Zambian junior set up, the name Njobvu would stand high up there with the cool headed Nchanga Rangers player making his mark in front of goal.

At his club Njobvu has become an integral part and his netted three goals this term.

Njobvu led the charts with five goals alongside Lameck Njobvu and will be hoping to pick up from where he left.

FACT BOX

Club: Nchanga Rangers

Position: Striker

D.O.B: 26.11.01

Favourite local club: Zanaco

Favourite local player: Chris Mugalu

Idol: Christiano Ronaldo

Dream club: Manchester United