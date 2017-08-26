MCM drags CEC to court

Mopani Copper Mines has asked the Kitwe High Court to commence contempt proceedings against the Copperbelt Energy Corporation-CEC- for allegedly disobeying a court order.

This is in matter in which Mopani has applied for a mandatory order in the Kitwe High Court to compel CEC to restore full power supply to the mine.

Mopani wants CEC Managing Director Owen Silavwe and Operations Manager Christopher Nthala cited for contempt for allegedly disobeying a court

Order.

The Court order was directing CEC to allow the Mine draw electricity of up to 2-hundred and 50 megawatts monthly from the various interconnections necessary for its operations.

This is According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons to support the application of the committal order filed by Mopani Copper Mine Company Secretary Goodwell Mateyo in the Kitwe High Court today.

CEC and Mopani are locked in a dispute over the revised electricity tariffs.

Mopani contends that the behavior of CEC and its officers undermine the course of justice and may seriously impair the standing and reputation of the court and the entire judicial system in Zambia.

On August 11, this year, Mopani commenced a court case against CEC for restricting power supply to the mining company following a dispute over tariffs.

Kitwe High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa has adjourned the matter to August 30, 2017, in Kabwe.