“MEALIE MEAL PRICE CUTS REAL”

The Millers Association of Zambia has assured consumers that the reduction in mealie meal prices is genuine.

Association president, Andrew Chintala says the reduction has been triggered by the maize bumper harvest.

Mr. Chintala says consumers can also be assured of steady and stable supply of the produce if farmers continue to cultivate more maize.

He said there is need to encourage farmers to continue producing more maize in the coming seasons to create a sustainable market supply and stable prices.

Mr. Chintala was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.