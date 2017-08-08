MEDIA KEY TO ANTI-GENDER BIAS

The United Nations -UN- Women says the media is a key partner in ending gender biased reporting on women and girls.

UN Women Tanzania Representative Jordan Addou says the media shapes the thought and belief of people.

Ms. Addou says the media should focus on women’s successes and contributions to the development of African nations.

She was speaking at the opening of the Gender – Responsive Reporting and Documenting stories of success in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

And former executive director of the Tanzania Media Women Association Valarie Msoka said changing the narrative will contribute to the wellbeing and development of the continent.

She added that female and male journalists need to work together to achieve gender equality.

And Zambia Daily Mail Journalist Nkole Nkole said she hopes to learn how to deal with Gender Stereotypes in the media.

The UN Women Training on Gender – Responsive Reporting is being held on the side line of the Women Advancing Africa Forum, a flagship initiative of the Graca Machel Trust (GMT).

It has attracted Journalists from at least 12 countries and some members of the GMT Women in Media Network.