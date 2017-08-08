‘MIGHTY’ SEEKS REVIVAL

Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba has called for concerted efforts in reviving Mufulira Wanderers Football Club.

Mushimba, who is also Minister of Transport and Communication, says Wanderers is one of Zambia’s biggest clubs with a rich history, and therefore needs to be supported if it is to revert to its glory days.

He says he is greatly concerned with the club’s poor performance in the FAZ/MTN Super League.

Mushimba has implored all Mufulira Wanderers supporters not to lose hope but join hands and revive the club.

He was speaking during the club’s fundraising dinner dubbed ‘Make Maite Mighty Again’ held in Lusaka over the weekend.

About 200 thousand Kwacha worth of pledges and cash was collected during the fundraising dinner, which also brought together some of Wanderers’ best players of all time.

And speaking on behalf of the club’s legends, former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya, who joined Mufulira Wanderers as a 17-year-old in 1978, appealed to the club to take care of its former players.

Kalusha said the success Wanderers enjoyed over the years is because of the club’s legends who sacrificed a lot for the club.

Another club legend, Dickson Makwaza Senior urged supporters not to leave everything to the coach but be involved at all stages.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga commended ‘Mighty’ for the fundraising initiative and hopes other clubs will emulate the gesture.

Mufulira Wanderers is one of Zambia’s most successful clubs and boasts of, among other things, having produced the highest number of national team Captains.