Top Millennium Challenge official expected

The United States Millennium Challenge Corporation Principal Deputy Vice President for Compact Operations, Kyeh Kim is expected in Zambia on Thursday.

Ms. Kim will be in the country for four days to access the implementation of the 355 million United States dollars Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage Project funded by the American Government through the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Ms. Kim will be accompanied by Adrienne Spero, White House Liaison Officer of the Chief Executive Office and Daniel Petrie Associate Director, Department of Congressional and Public Affairs.

The United States government delegation is expected to tour selected project construction sites and will hold high-level meetings with senior Zambian government officials and other stakeholders.

This is according to a statement to Tv2 News by Millennium Challenge Account-Zambia Director of Communications and Outreach John Kunda.

MCC is a United States government agency that has provided a 355 million US Dollar grant to the Zambian government to implement the Lusaka Water Supply, Sanitation and Drainage Project Project, through Millennium Challenge Account-Zambia, over a five year period.

Overall, the U.S. Millennium Challenge Zambia Compact’s infrastructure and institutional strengthening interventions will directly benefit more than 1.2 million Lusaka residents.