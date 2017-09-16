MMD backs ECL’s Parley speech

The MMD says President Edgar Lungu’s speech to Parliament during the official opening of the 2nd session of the 12th National Assembly has set the tone for national unity and patriotism.

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says his party is happy that President Lungu’s speech centered more on National Unity, Patriotism and dialogue.

Mr. Nakachinda says the speech was timely and that his party will support government in its quest to unite the country.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC news in Lusaka.