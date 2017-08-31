MOPANI, CEC Resolve Tarrif Standoff

Mopani Copper Mine -MCM- and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC- have reached an agreement that will lead to the resumption of power supply to the mine today.

The agreement which has been facilitated by Government is to be amicably concluded between MCM and CEC over an agreed period of Six weeks.

During the same period, Mopani and Government will also conclude other outstanding matters on Value Added Tax refunds and transfer pricing disputes.

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati, Minister of Energy David Mabumba and Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma facilitated the Mopani-CEC talks that went on late into the night in Lusaka yesterday.

Mopani will today inform Labour Unions that negotiations are taking place in good faith and there is no cause for panic.

All other matters incidental to the power impasse will be addressed by Mopani management.

Glencore Limited directors, the owners of Mopani were represented by Telis Mistakidis who flew in from Geneva, whilst CEC was led by Chief Executive Officer Owen Silavwe.

President Edgar Lungu earlier in the day met Glencore Directors to discuss the situation at Mopani.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Meanwhile unions in the mining sector have commended Government for finally resolving the impasse between Mopani Copper Mines MCM and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation CEC over their standoff on the revised electricity tariffs.

MUZ General Secretary Joseph Chewe said the agreement that has been brokered by Government is in the best interest of the country and workers in the extractive sector.

Mr. Chewe said miners on the Copperbelt are now happy that they will return to work after three weeks on being on forced leave.

And the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers NUMAW President James Chansa said Government has demonstrated that it cares for its citizens by resolving the dispute between CEC and Mopani amicably.

The duo said this in separate interviews with ZNBC News in Kitwe today.