MOPANI,CEC in Talks

Mopani Copper Mine, Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC- and ZESCO are locked in a technical meeting to resolve the revised Electricity tariff standoff.

This follows the meeting held by Ministers of Finance Felix Mutati, Mines Christopher Yaluma and Energy David Mabumba with the three parties in Lusaka yesterday.

The Technical teams from Mopani, CEC and ZESCO are later in the day expected to brief government on the outcome of the meeting.

Officials from both Mopani and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation have confirmed this to ZNBC News in Kitwe.

The meeting follows President Edgar Lungu’s directive to the Ministers to meet CEC and Mopani Management over the revised electricity tariffs.

Yesterday Mopani Copper Mine deactivated mine access cards for more than 300 miners working for contractors and suppliers on the Copperbelt.

Meanwhile the matter in which Mopani is asking the Kitwe high court to cite CEC managing director Owen Silavwe and operations manager Christopher Nthala for contempt comes up in the Kabwe High Court tomorrow.

According to an application filed by Mopani Company Secretary Goodwell Mateyo, CEC has ignored a court order directing it to allow the Mine draw electricity of up to 2-hundred and 50 megawatts monthly from the various interconnections necessary for its operations.