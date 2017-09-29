More cancer hospitals coming

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says government is establishing Cancer Disease hospitals in all the Ten province in the country.

Dr. Chilufya says this will be done in phases when funds are made available.

And Dr. Chilufya says apart from expanding the Lusaka Cancer Diseases Hospital, the ministry is also constructing two new cancer centres in Kitwe and Mpika to decongest the Lusaka centre.

And when asked on the criteria used to identify areas to put up cancer centres, Dr. Chilufya said the Ministry has statistics of cancer prevalence areas and that this is the information the ministry is using to identify areas where centres can be established.

The minister further disclosed that the most common cancers in the country is cervical cancer which is at 30 percent followed by Breast and prostrate cancers which are at 5 per cent .

And Dr. Chilufya adds that the ministry has trained more personnel to handle advanced cancer cases.