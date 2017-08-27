More marketeers empowered

President Edgar Lungu has directed Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund Patron Chanda Kabwe to provide water for traders at John Chinena market on the Lusaka – Kabwe road.

Mr. Kabwe says government has since engaged the owner of the land at John Chinena so that he can accept the putting up of a modern shelter at the trading place.

And Mr. Kabwe has announced that he will next week collect the ten percent from President Lungu’s salary that will go towards traders in Southern province.

He said the President cares for the people in Southern province and will not forget them.

Mr. Kabwe was speaking during the PF interactive Forum in Kabwe.

About Ten million kwacha has so far been spent by the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund to empower some of the people in the informal sector.

And Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund Patron Chanda Kabwe says so far over seven thousand traders have been empowered with capital as well as working tools.

Mr. Kabwe says the move is in line with President Edgar Lungu’s desire to empower street vendors, Taxi drivers, and bus drivers who have no access to loans from Banks.

He also says the initiative has trained about three thousand miners in various skills such as fish farming and agriculture.

Mr. Kabwe has stated that the initiative does not use government resources but funds from President Lungu who has surrendered part of his salary to run the programme.

Meanwhile Mr. Kabwe has challenged politicians with money to emulate President Lungu and start helping the poor in society.

He said instead of using youths to cause trouble, it will be good for such leaders to empower street vendors and taxi drivers.