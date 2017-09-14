More quack teachers exposed

The number of practicing teachers caught with forged academic qualifications has risen from 498 to 563.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley Mhango disclosed this in Monze District, when he addressed teachers.

Mr. Mhango said disciplinary action is being taken against all the culprits.

He said the behaviour of the teachers caught will not be left unpunished.

Mr. Mhango is leading a team of commissioners on a tour of Southern Province to familiarize and acquaint themselves with operations of teachers in the area.