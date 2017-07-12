Moyo put to rest

Vice President Inonge Wina has led scores of people in bidding farewell to Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Administration John Moyo, who died in a traffic accident on Friday night in Lusaka West.

Mrs. Wina has described Mr. Moyo as an accomplished public servant who should be emulated and his legacy carried on.

She says Mr. Moyo was a determined person who led the ministry of Health through the transformational agenda that saw massive recruitment of health workers.

And Secretary to Cabinet Rowland Msiska said Mr. Moyo was an enthusiastic person who understood the civil service procedures and followed them.

And Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said the Ministry will carry on with Mr. Moyo’s legacy of dedication to public service.

Meanwhile, Mr. Moyo’s widow Matildah described her husband as her pride and joy.

Mr. Moyo 48, leaves behind a wife and three children.

He has been put to rest at Lusaka’s memorial park.