MPS CALLED SUPPORT MARRIAGE AGE LIMIT

Zambia All Parties Parliamentarians on Population and Development- ZAPAD Chairperson Jonas Chanda says Parliamentarians should support debate on pushing marriage age limit from 18 to 21 years.

Dr. Chanda says this is because Zambia has one of the highest child marriage prevalence rates globally.

He says Zambia records indicate that 31 percent of girls aged between 20 to 24 have been married by the age of 18.

Dr Chanda says this has seen 16 thousand girls dropping out of school every year because of pregnancies related to early marriages.

The Bwana Mkubwa Lawmaker was speaking in New Delhi, India, when he presented a paper on Women’s Reproductive Health in the National Development Plan at the on- going international conference on “enhancing the role of Parliamentarians in the inter linkage between population issues and the 2030 agenda for sustainable development part 3.”

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.