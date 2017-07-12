MPs COMMENDED

The Association of Suppliers and Contractors has hailed Members of Parliament for unanimously approving the extension of The Presidential Proclamation on a Threatened State of Public Emergency for three months.

Association President Malama Kapanda says MPs have demonstrated leadership and good judgment in their quest to uphold national security and peace

Mr. Kapanda who is also Research Institute for Development and Democracy Executive Director says the parliamentary approval gives Law enforcement officers enough time to pursue criminals behind the acts of sabotage witnessed in the recent past.

He has told ZNBC News in a statement that President Edgar Lungu deserves the support of all Zambians in his effort to safeguard peace and security in the country.

Mr. Kapanda said his members have suffered huge losses at the hands of the saboteurs.

And Zambian DNA Spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa says with the approval of the motion by Parliament, the investigative security agencies will quickly move in to deal with acts of lawlessness that have threatened peace and national security.

Mr. Mulemwa has urged all patriotic Zambians to support the Police, as they conduct their investigations to find the culprits behinds acts of sabotage.

He is confident that the Police will do a thorough and professional job, and ensure they protect the general citizenry as well as protect public and private property.

Mr. Mulemwa said this is a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.