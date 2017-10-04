Mpulungu road accident victims buried

The Seventeen Catholic members who died in the Mpulungu road accident on Saturday, have been put to rest at Mambwe Mission in Senga District.

And Catholic Kasama Diocese Vicar General, Rodgers Fikwamo has encouraged the bereaved families to turn to God for strength and comfort.

Father Fikwamo also said the church will ensure it provides appropriate modes of transport for all its members whenever they are travelling for Church activities.

Father Fikwamo was speaking when he delivered his homily at Saint Theresa of Child Jesus, Mambwe Parish during a requiem Mass for the accident victims.

And Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile said President Edgar Lungu is deeply saddened by the loss of the 17 Catholic faithful.

Mr. Mundubile also said government has put in place logistics to support the bereaved families and the accident victims who are still admitted to Mpulungu and Mbala General Hospitals.

And Salome Nachula, a representative of the 17 families, thanked Government for assisting with funeral logistics.