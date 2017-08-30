Mugabe bemoans weak health systems

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe says the African continent has continued to lose human resource capital at a higher rate compared to other continents because of relatively weak health systems.

President Mugabe says it is time African countries strengthen health systems that can respond effectively to today’s disease challenges.

He was speaking at the 67th Session of the World Health Organisation WHO Regional Committee for Africa Conference in Victoria Falls Town in Zimbabwe.

And speaking on the Sidelines, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Health Services, Jabbin Mulwanda urged the private sector to look at health as an investment.