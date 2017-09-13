MUGABE hails agricultural success in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has opened parliament hailing the fact that the country has achieved food self-sufficiency this year after good rains led to a bumper harvest, reports the BBC’s Shingai Nyoka in the capital, Harare.

“Government is now working to consolidate agriculture through, among other things, investing more resources in water harvesting and irrigation development,” the AFP news agency quotes the president as saying.

In the past, the president has been criticised for land reform polices which led to a reduction in the productivity of the country’s agricultural sector.

Mr Mugabe also said that a bill to outlaw marriages for girls under 18 will come before parliament this session.