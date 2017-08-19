Mulenga Prods Media to Report Objectively

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga has challenged the media in Zambia and the Southern African Development Community-SADC to lead the way in telling the region’s success stories to the outside world.

Ms Mulenga has urged the media to re-focus and re-define its reportorial agenda from over concentration on politics at the expense and exclusion of more urgent and important issues of the economy and other developmental programmes.

She said this at the 2017 SADC day celebrations held in Kazungula district in a speech read by Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba.

And Ms. Mulenga who is also Chief Government spokesperson is impressed with the public response to the ongoing sale of the Top-star TV decoders.

She says Government is also reliably informed that the reduction in the price of the decoders from K199 to K99 has encouraged more people to acquire the decoders.

Ms Mulenga says a person can only purchase ONE decoder using their ID which must be presented at the point of purchase failure to which no decoder will be sold.

The Chief Government spokesperson says to reduce fraud and prevent commercial entities from benefitting from Government subsidies, these measures are being implemented.

She says Government hopes most citizens along the line of rail will acquire decoders from Topstar and their outlets by the deadline day, which is October 1, for the switch off of analogue television.