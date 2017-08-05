MULENGA TOURS TV/RADIO STATIONS

You are here
Government says it will partner with the private media to enhance the dissemination of information to the public.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Kampamba Mulenga says dissemination of information especially on government policies and programmes should not be left to public media alone.

Ms Mulenga says government wants to work with the private and public media to foster national development.

The Minister said this when she toured three private media houses in Lusaka today.

The media houses visited are Muvi Tv, Radio Christian Voice and Radio Phoenix.

