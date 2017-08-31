MUMBA HAILS GOVT ON ECONOMIC GAINS

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba has hailed government for the various fiscal measures taken to stabilize the economy.

Mr. Mumba notes that inflation rate which is at single digit, the reduced monitory policy rate and the stability in the Kwacha are derived from positive efforts the government is making.

He has since proposed that government should come up with a committee to ensure economic benefits trickle down to ordinary Zambians.

Mr. Mumba says government is on the right economic recovery path and deserves support from all stakeholders.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in LUSAKA today.