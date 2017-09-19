Mungu dangerous driver jailed

High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo has convicted and jailed a Mongu resident Mubiana Imanga for Nine Months for causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Chitabo has sent Lucia Kazau to jail without an option of paying a fine because he used a defective vehicle which was not supposed to be on the road.

The Judge says road carnage in the country has reached alarming levels resulting in the loss of human life.

Judge Chitabo says these deaths would be avoided if people followed traffic rules.

He says it is for this reason that the court should mate deterrent sentences in order to send a clear signal to would be offenders.

Judge Chitabo says those who knowingly drive defective vehicles will not find any sanctuary in his court room.

Imanga has since been sentenced to Nine Months Simple Imprisonment with effect from August 16th, 2017.