MUPOPO, SIAME QUALIFY

Zambia’s 400 meters specialist Kabange Mupopo has qualified to the finals of the International Athletics Associations Federations -IAAF- World Championships in London.

This was in the semi-final race last evening, where she came second behind American Phyllis Francis who had a timing of 50.37 seconds.

Mupopo scored a seasonal best at 50.60 seconds, improving her timings by over 50 seconds, to cruise into the final medal race which takes place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s other representative at the London Championships; Sydney Siame qualified to the semi-finals of the mens’ 200 meters race, setting a new national record of 20.29 seconds.

And Zambia Amateur Athletics Association -ZAAA- President Elias Mpondela has described the performance of Kabange and Siame as encouraging.

Mpondela has told ZNBC Sports in an interview from London that the two athletes have kept alive Zambia’s hopes of winning a medal at the championships.

He has called on the nation to rally behind them, as they continue making the country proud.