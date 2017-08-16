Musonda Hydro Power Station Done

Minister of Energy David Mabumba says the Musonda Hydro Power Station in Mwense District – Luapula Province will be commissioned in November this year.

Mr. Mabumba who is also Mwense Member of Parliament says President Edgar Lungu will commission the power station.

He confirmed this today when he addressed government officials at a meeting in Mwense district.

And Mr. Mabumba says all contractors engaged to tar township roads, construct markets and water projects have been paid and are expected to move on sites in the next few weeks.

He said he will ensure works on the District Hospital are completed so that President Lungu commissions the facility along with the hydro power station in November.

The law maker assured Mwense residents that they will have an opportunity to interact with the Head of State during his planned working visit because he values them.

This follows appeals by Mwense District Commissioner Geoffrey Chipampata that the residents have requested that the President visits the District.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mabumba has implored residents to work closely with the government in developing the district.