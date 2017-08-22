Mutati assures investors

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has assured the investor community in South Africa that Zambia’s Economic Environment has stabilised following consistent economic policies.

Mr. Mutati says the economic trajectory for Zambia is positive and growing stronger as the country is enjoying entrenched democracy and political stability.

He was speaking at the infrastructure Africa Business Forum held at the Convention Centre in Sandton South Africa.

The meeting was attended by South Africa’s Commerce Minister Rob Davies and several investors from both within and outside South Africa.

Mr. Mutati said Zambia’s micro economic fundamentals are going in the right direction as inflation is low and exchange rate stable.

He observed that good governance and policy consistent has been the hallmark of Zambia’s economic gains so far.

Mr. Mutati expressed gratitude to the South African investors for investing over One billion U.S dollars in various sectors of Zambian economy this year.

And Mr. Mutati has urged African governments to prioritise infrastructure development to enable Africa to compete effectively at the international level.

He observed that Africa’s competitiveness is being eroded as freight costs are as high as 200 per cent in most countries.

Mr. Mutati said there is need for innovative financing and better use of the existing infrastructure.

He appealed to the private sector to partner with governments to introduce new technologies that will help in bridging the infrastructure gap.

This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by First Secretary for Press at the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.