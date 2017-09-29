Mutati to present Budget

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati is on Friday, September 29th expected to unveil the 2018 national budget.

In order to pave the way for Friday’s address, Acting Leader of Business in the House Richard Musukwa on Thursday, raised a motion to suspend all necessary standing orders to allow the House to sit in the afternoon.

And in supporting the motion, Mazabuka Central member of Parliament Garry Nkombo said the suspension of the standing orders will enable the Minister of Finance present the national budget which most Zambians are anticipating.

Mr. Nkombo said he believes the budget will address a lot of challenges that the people of Zambia are facing.

It is expected that tomorrow’s budget will highlight home grown economic stabilization and growth programme: Zambia Plus 2017- 2019.

Last year Mr. Mutati unveiled a 64.5 billion Kwacha national budget that was focused on restoring fiscal prudence while maintaining a growth path.