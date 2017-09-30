MUTATI UNVAILES K71.6 bn Budget

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati has unveiled the 71.6 billion Kwacha 2018 national budget with specific emphasis on reducing external borrowing while enhancing fiscal and monetary consolidation.

The 2018 budget is up from last year’s 64.5 billion kwacha which focused on restoring fiscal prudence while maintaining a growth path.

Of the proposed 71.6 billion Kwacha budget 49.1 billion Kwacha or 68.5 percent of the total will be financed by domestic revenues and 2.4 billion Kwacha by grants from various Co-operating Partners.

Presenting the budget in Parliament on Friday, Mr Mutati said the balance of 20.1 billion Kwacha or 28.1 percent of the budget will be financed through domestic and external borrowing.

He said in line with the Seventh National Development Plan, the allocations in this budget are targeted at addressing the five strategic areas of economic diversification and job creation, poverty and vulnerability reduction.

The minister proposed to spend 25.9 billion Kwacha on General Public Services.

The budget will also cater for 700 thousand beneficiaries under the Social cash transfer which will be disbursed through electronic means.

Under the Food Security Pack, 80 thousand beneficiaries will be catered for up from the 40 thousand in the 2017 budget.