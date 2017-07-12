MUTATI,BANDA ASSURES BUSINESS

Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the invocation of Article 31 by President Edgar Lungu will not encroach on investments placed in Zambia.

Mr. Mutati says what the President has merely done is put measures that will not only protect life but also preserve people’s investments in the country.

He says the freedom that investors have been enjoying will continue regardless of the invocation of Article 31.

Mr. Mutati says from an economic perceptive, the concerns that investor confidence will be lost because of the Proclamation by President Lungu is merely a perception.

He says investors are happy that the President is putting up measures that will protect their investments in Zambia.

Mr. Mutati was speaking this morning at Bole International Airport when he was transiting from Brussels where he was attending the World Customs Organization.

Government has assured operators in the tourism sector of normal and smooth operations even after the invocation of Article 31, to deal with the current security situation.

And Minister of Tourism and Arts, Charles Banda says security is being preserved for the benefit for all people including visitors on business or leisure.

Mr. Banda said this during a media briefing at his office in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Banda said tour operators will continue to operate in a conducive environment because government has put in place measures to safeguard their lives and that of their clients.

He said Tourism is the bedrock of the economy and that it should be given an opportunity to thrive by avoiding acts of sabotage.

And Mr. Banda said Zambia remains a safe and peaceful nation and will maintain it at all cost.