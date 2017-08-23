MUZ REJECTS MCM JOB CUTS

The Mine workers Union of Zambia -MUZ- has rejected intentions by Mopani Copper Mine PLC to lay off 4 thousand 7 hundred workers following restriction of power supply by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC.

The Union has also called for speedy dialogue between Mopani and CEC on the negotiations of the power supply agreement.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka today, MUZ president, Chishimba Nkole also called on Government to intervene in the matter so that Mopani does not resort to job cuts.

Mr. Nkole stressed that laying off 4 thousand 7 hundred workers would push them into abject poverty.

He said Mopani could cut jobs of expatriates who have high emoluments as a cost saving measure rather than cutting jobs for the local workforce.

Mr. Nkole noted that the intended move by Mopani could reverse the spirit of job creation for locals in the mines.